Azerbaijan’s president expresses his stance on Russia-EU natural gas crisis

“With respect to Russia-European Union relationship on natural gas, we never took this factor as something, which we should take into account. We were never trying to compete with Russia, even when Russia was supplying 150 plus billion cubic meters to Europe, and we never were offering our service to substitute. No, for us, it's absolutely commercial. We always treated our energy policy as business-oriented. We never politicized it and never cut the gas supply,” noted the president.