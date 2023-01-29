Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev pays an official visit to Hungary

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has paid an official visit to Hungary on January 29, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Hungary’s Minister of Defence Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Advisor for International Affairs and Diplomacy to the Hungarian President Kristóf Altusz and other officials.

News.Az