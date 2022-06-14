Azerbaijan's President: Our athletes succeed in international competitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I am glad that our team consists of local athletes - players, coaches and specialists. This makes me particularly happy. I also know that our minifootball team has joined European Championships for the second time and has already become champion," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received members of the Azerbaijan national minifootball team who won the European Championship in Slovakia, News.az reports.

"The rivalry was quite close, and European Championships in any sport are very intense. Of course, the strongest teams in Europe are represented there. Your professionalism and I can say that your great self-sacrifice during the championship made this victory possible. You have made our people happy, and it is no coincidence that the citizens of Azerbaijan welcomed you at the airport with great admiration. I congratulate you with all my heart. This is indeed a great victory, a historic victory.

I am sure that every time our athletes succeed in international competitions, all patriotic people feel proud, and every time our flag is raised, we all rejoice. Victories are worthy of our people, both on the battlefield and in sports arenas. I am confident that Azerbaijani athletes will continue to represent our country in international competitions with dignity," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az