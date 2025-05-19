Azerbaijan’s president signs order on conscription

According to the order, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2007 who have reached the age of 18 by the date of conscription, as well as those born between 1995 and 2006 who are under the age of 30 and do not have the right to deferment, will be drafted into active military service between July 1 and July 30, 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures in accordance with the legislation to ensure the implementation of this order.