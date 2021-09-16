Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with Iranian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmat Hajiyev met with Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, News.Az reports.

"During our cordial discussions, we reviewed the current situation and the future of our good relations and other issues of interest," the Iranian ambassador tweeted.

Mousavi said that this week, this was the second meeting between the two officials.

The current state of bilateral relations, existing obstacles, consultations and exchange of views on strengthening relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az