Azerbaijan's qapik added to Scrabble dictionary

Three hundred new words have been added to the official Scrabble dictionary, including an Azerbaijani word, media reported.

Included in the new edition are some long-awaited two-letter words, notably OK and ew.

"OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time," said lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster. "Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."

The word qapik, a unit of currency in Azerbaijan, was added to an arsenal of 20 playable words beginning with q that don’t need a u.

"Every time there’s a word with q and no u, it’s a big deal. Most of these are obscure," the Guardian cited Sokolowski as saying.

Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary on Monday, four years after the last version.

