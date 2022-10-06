Azerbaijan’s Qarabag beat Olympiacos 3-0 in Europa League group stage (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag have secured a comfortable 3-0 away win over Greek Olympiacos on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage, News.Az reports.

Kwabena Owusu scored the opening goal in the 68th minute. Marko Vešović and Ramil Sheydayev scored the second and third goals in the 82nd and 86th minutes respectively.

The Azerbaijani champions will host Olympiacos in Baku on October 13 in the next match of the Europa League group stage.

News.Az