Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries have always been one of top priorities: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our relations with neighboring countries have always been one of our top priorities, and steps have been taken in this direction this year – my meetings with the presidents of Russia, Iran and Georgia are further evidence of that,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at a meeting dedicated to the results of the first six months of this year.

The head of state noted that important steps had been taken in the direction of the development of US-Azerbaijani relations, adding that reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials had been organized.

“The President of the United States of America sent me a letter twice – both on the occasion of Independence Day and in connection with the opening of the Baku Energy Week. The importance of our relations was highlighted in my reply letters and in the letters sent to me. These relations have both a great history and a bright future. In a nutshell, just notice how much work has been done together with the main power centers and with the main international organizations in these six months,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The President of Azerbaijan said that if we looked at the history of recent years in general, we would see that Azerbaijan was making headway in all directions: “Our position has always been an independent one. We have always openly demonstrated our position, and this is one of the reasons we have gained great respect in the world. We always keep our word. We are always loyal to the word we give.”

News.Az