Azerbaijan's revenues from main oil pipelines reduced by more than 10%

In January-March of this year, Azerbaijan's revenues from the main oil pipelines made up AZN 309 395,3 thousand, and this is 10,6% less in annual comparison, the State Statistics Committee said, News.az reports

This figure was AZN 346 001 thousand in the relevant period of the previous year.

Note that in January-March of this year, main oil pipelines produced 8 642,5 thousand tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in January-March of this year, and this is 3,44% less in comparison to the relevant figure of 2021.

In the reporting period, the pipeline transported 6,675,000 tons of oil (2.9% less than in 2021).

News.Az