Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security hailed in Berlin

An event highlighting Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security was held in Berlin, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany told News.Az.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and Liberaler Mittelstand, a business association of up to 1,500 German companies.

Speaking at the event, Christian Grosse, President of Liberaler Mittelstand, hailed the contributions Azerbaijan has made to global and European energy security. Grosse stated that Azerbaijan is recognized as one of the main and reliable suppliers in the period of the energy crisis.

Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev provided information about Azerbaijan’s energy policy. Noting that the determination and visionary policy of Azerbaijan’s leadership is a decisive factor in this regard, the diplomat emphasized the historical significance of the Contract of the Century, thanks to which the rich hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian Sea gained access to the Western markets. He stressed that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipelines commissioned as part of the Contract of the Century contributed to the strengthening of the region’s energy security and the further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Ambassador Aghayev said that Azerbaijan, being an oil exporter, has also become a reliable gas supplier in recent years. In this regard, he spoke about the positive effects of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor and the transportation of gas from the Shah Deniz field through the TANAP and TAP pipelines on Europe’s energy security.

The diplomat also touched upon the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards developing renewable energy resources. He highlighted the “green hydrogen” and “clean energy” projects initiated by Azerbaijan.

Later on, Ambassador Aghayev provided information about the large-scale destruction committed in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work there.

News.Az