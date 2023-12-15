Azerbaijan’s ruling party designates its authorized representatives for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), having officially nominated its candidate for the upcoming snap presidential election, has designated two authorized representatives. The decision was made at an extended meeting of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party, News.Az reports.

The appointed representatives are Tahir Budagov, the YAP Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Apparatus, and Ali Ahmadov, the YAP Deputy Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

News.Az