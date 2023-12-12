Azerbaijan’s ruling party develops action plan for early presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is about to finalize the development of an action plan for the upcoming early presidential election, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the action plan will be ready in the coming days.

“The population living in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is also included in the voters' list,” the party deputy chairman added.

