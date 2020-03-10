Azerbaijan’s ruling party names candidate for parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Board of Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) convened a meeting on Monday.

The meeting focused on the issue of nominating candidates from the ruling party to the posts of Milli Majlis (parliament) speaker, first deputy speaker and deputy speaker, News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the ruling party decided to nominate MP Sahiba Gafarova as its candidate for parliament speaker. MPs Ali Huseynli and Hijran Huseynova were nominated to the posts of first deputy speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

News.Az