Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament

Orkhan Safarov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Grand Slam judo tournament commemorating national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku. He won bronze in the men`s 60kg weight category.

The tournament features 183 fighters (110 men, and 73 women) from 31 countries, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

