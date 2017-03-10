Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament
- 10 Mar 2017 21:13
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Orkhan Safarov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Grand Slam judo tournament commemorating national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku. He won bronze in the men`s 60kg weight category.
The tournament features 183 fighters (110 men, and 73 women) from 31 countries, AzerTag reports.
