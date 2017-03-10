Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament

Orkhan Safarov has claimed Azerbaijan`s first medal at Grand Slam judo tournament commemorating national leader Heydar Aliyev in Baku. He won bronze in the men`s 60kg weight category.

The tournament features 183 fighters (110 men, and 73 women) from 31 countries, AzerTag reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      