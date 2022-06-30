Azerbaijan's Secretary of Security Council attends a meeting of the OTS in Ankara

A meeting of the Secretaries-General of the National Security Councils of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) was held in Ankara, said Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye, News.az reports.

Secretary of the National Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov also attended the meeting.





News.az

News.Az