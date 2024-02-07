Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Shusha city celebrates Ilham Aliyev’s resounding victory in presidential election with festive fireworks display (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, celebrates the presidential election held for the first time in thirty years in Karabakh and Ilham Aliyev’s thumping victory in presidential election with a spectacular and colourful fireworks display, News.az reports.

Fireworks lit up the skies of Karabakh and ancient Shusha in crimson colours.


