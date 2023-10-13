Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts 1st Cultural Forum of Turkic World (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 13, the Azerbaijani city of Shusha hosted the opening ceremony of the 1st Cultural Forum of the Turkic World dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The forum was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, TURKSOY and the International Turkic Academy, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, officials from Turkic speaking states, as well as scientific, cultural and art figures.

The event first featured the screening of a video highlighting the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as events and festivals organized in Shusha. Later on, a literary and artistic program was presented.

Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted that the proclamation of Shusha as the “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” for 2023 is testimony to the special attention paid to Shusha by the Turkic world.

The minister also pointed out the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in all liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the city of Shusha.

Karimli also emphasized the major role of culture in strengthening the union of Turkic-speaking countries. The minister said that ensuring the unity of the Turkic world around common national values is associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbeyli and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union Anar.

The forum which will last until October 15 will feature three panel sessions.

News.Az