Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host culinary festival

Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, will host a culinary festival in 2023.

State Tourism Agency Deputy Head Azada Huseynova made the announcement at an event on the topic "Prospects of Azerbaijan's gastro tourism" on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

She noted that work is also underway to develop tourism on the territories liberated from occupation.

"It is planned to open a gastronomic center in Tugh," Huseynova added.

To recap, the first international food festival was held in Shusha on May 5-8, 2022.

Culinary specialists from different countries gathered in Shusha for the festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency.

The event was attended by 40 international food experts, food bloggers from Belgium, the UAE, France, Italy, Israel, Canada, Korea, Russia, Türkiye and other countries.


