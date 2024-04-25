Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Tax Service of Ministry of Economy to co-op on staff training

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of training and development of personnel, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The document encourages an exchange of experiences to improve employees' knowledge and abilities by encouraging active cooperation between the two governmental bodies.

The training will be held at both the Tax Service's Shamakhi training site and SOCAR's training and certification center.

Samira Musayeva, Deputy Head of the Tax Service, and Ziba Mustafayeva, VP Human Capital and Inclusion, signed the Memorandum of Cooperation.

Ziba Mustafayeva, Samira Musayeva, SOCAR's Chief Communications Officer (CCO) Aygun Huseynova, and others spoke at the occasion, expressing their satisfaction with the foundation of collaboration for the long-term development of human capital.

News.Az