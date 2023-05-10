Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state and government officials have visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as May 10 marks the 100th anniversary of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports.

Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, other state and government officials, as well as military servicemen and law enforcement officers. They laid flowers at the Great Leader`s grave.

News.Az