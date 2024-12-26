Azerbaijan’s state commission convenes to investigate AZAL plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Commission, established under the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the plane crash, held a meeting.

Chairman of the commission, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has taken personal control over the investigation of the incident, News.Az reports, citing the country's Cabinet of Ministers. The commission addressed several urgent issues, including providing necessary assistance to those injured in the accident. Health Minister Teymur Musayev was tasked with coordinating medical assistance for the injured in collaboration with the Kazakh side.Additionally, the commission reviewed the ongoing efforts to identify the individuals who lost their lives in the crash. Immediate tasks were assigned to support the families and relatives of the injured and deceased.Family members and relatives of the passengers involved in the plane crash were promptly notified through the hotline set up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. They also received psychological support and other necessary assistance.In collaboration with Kazakh authorities, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is investigating the causes of the incident and pursuing a criminal case. The commission has been instructed to provide frequent public updates on the investigation’s progress.Additionally, it was noted that, if required and with medical consent, arrangements have been made for the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash and currently being treated in Aktau, to return them to Azerbaijan.The meeting emphasized the ongoing cooperation with Kazakh counterparts at the government level to provide necessary assistance to the injured and address any emerging issues. Commission members were given instructions to carry out their respective responsibilities.

