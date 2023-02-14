Azerbaijan’s support ‘very valuable’ for Türkiye: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The support of fraternal Azerbaijan is very valuable for Türkiye, Cahit Bagci, Turkish Ambassador to Baku, said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat thanked the Azerbaijani state, citizens, entrepreneurs, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Emergency Situation for their support of Türkiye.

Ambassador Bagci informed that 5,600 tens, 25,00 blankets, 737 tons of food, and other aid have been provided to Türkiye by Azerbaijan so far.

The ambassador said clothes are no longer needed for aid, adding that it is appropriate to send heating and medical supplies.

News.Az