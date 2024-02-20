Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted across CIS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 20, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board was represented at a series of events titled Luxury Travel Mart (Spring edition) held in Baku, says the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the event, close to 25 B2B (business-to-business) format meetings were held, and the cooperation ties were evaluated.

During the meetings, the spring-summer tourism season in Azerbaijan, hotels, and medical resorts operating in Baku and the regions were promoted.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting were informed about the concerts and such large-scale events held in Azerbaijan, and the excursions to the cultural heritage sites in Baku and its surroundings.

News.Az