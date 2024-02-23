Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted at SATTE 2024 in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and Tourism Board, the country is showcasing its tourism opportunities at the SATTE 2024, South Asia's leading B2B travel and tourism trade exhibition, held in New Delhi, India.

Azerbaijan’s national stand displays services of 19 tourism companies, as well as “Shahdag” Tourism Center, highlighting the country’s must-see destinations, hotels, ski centers, national cuisine, and tourist routes.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to India Elchin Huseynli visited the national stand, while CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) Florian Sengstschmid attended the panel session held as part of the SATTE 2023 organized by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

On the sidelines of the visit, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau also arranged an event in New Delhi to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential, as well as the establishment of relations with local tourism companies, hotels and tourism companies of India. 49 tourism companies and 11 media representatives, including the Indian airline "IndiGo" joined the event.

The South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange - SATTE 2024 welcomed this year 1,500 exhibitors and over 50,000 pre-registered trade attendees.

News.Az