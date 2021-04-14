Azerbaijan`s transit opportunities promoted at TransRussia exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s transit opportunities are featured at TransRussia 2021, the international exhibition for transport and logistics services, warehouse equipment and technologies, in Moscow.

One of the largest transport exhibitions in Europe, the exhibition brings together about 220 companies from 23 countries.

A joint stand, arranged at the exhibition by Azerbaijan Railways, ADY Express and ADY Container, features Azerbaijan`s transit opportunities in light of the newly emerged situation in the region in the wake of the 44-day war. The stand provides an insight into the transport corridors North-South, South-West, East-West and North-West passing through Azerbaijan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Astara (Azerbaijan) – Astara (Iran) railway line, terminal in Astara, Iran. Visitors are also informed of the benefits of new infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

During the exhibitions, Azerbaijani railway officials held bilateral meetings to earn new partners for attracting additional cargo on the transit routes.

News.Az