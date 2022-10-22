Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Zangilan International Airport receives first passenger flight

The first passenger plane landed at Azerbaijan’s Zangilan International Airport on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Buta Airways.

The flight was performed on the aircraft "Khankendi" of Buta Airways.

The passengers of the flight were athletes, who will take part in the “Victory March” sports competition, as well as media representatives.

On October 20, the official opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport was held with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

