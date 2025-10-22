Azerbaijan’s Ziya Babashov wins gold at U23 World Championships
- 22 Oct 2025 16:19
- 22 Oct 2025 16:29
- 1037753
- Sports
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has been crowned world champion at the U23 World Wrestling Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Babashov clinched the gold medal after an impressive victory over Moldova’s Vitaly Eremenko in the 63kg weight category final, News.Az reports.