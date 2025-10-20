Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches U23 World Championships semifinals
- 1037550
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-greco-roman-wrestler-reaches-u23-world-championships-semifinals Copied
Photo: Azertac
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov (63kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the U23 World Championships 2025 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
He defeated Japanese Miruto Tokuhiga 7:1 and Russian Dordzhi Shungurtsikov 1:1 to advance to the semifinals. Ziya Babashov will face Turkish Servet Angi in this round, News.Az reports citing local media.
The World Championship will run until October 27.