Azerbajiani president approves funding for construction of multi-storey residential building in Agdash

  • Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on improvement of living conditions of the population in the city of Agdash.

Under the presidential Order, Agdash District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.

