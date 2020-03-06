Azercell congratulates all ladies in representation of female athletes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman who knows her rights and responsibilities, chooses and follows her path with confidence, proves that her capacity, intelligence are able to overcome all the obstacles and there are no boundaries on the way towards development, education, and success.

Azercell has prepared a short video dedicated to the International Women’s Day with the participation of the National Olympic and Paralympic Team athletes - Afag Sultanova, Elnara Abbasova, Ilaha Gasimova, and Vusala Karimova. While speaking about the project Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Corporate Communications Section Manager, noted: “Over the years we have heard various views on the appearance, behavior, characteristics that women must have, and this topic has always been on the agenda by various celebrities and organizations. Especially those who have devoted their lives to the sport have confronted with such stereotypes. However, our proud partnership with National Olympic Committee, communication with female athletes gave us an opportunity to observe that our female athletes are not only brave and persistent but also beautiful ladies and mothers, who motivated us to make this short video. In the representation of our female athletes, we wish all the Azerbaijani women happiness and to be brave and strong enough to follow their dreams and make them come true.”

Azercell, as a company that always supports the projects aimed at improving the social welfare, developing the sport and promoting a healthy lifestyle in the country, signed a cooperation memorandum with the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28. The deal was reached ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, till the end of 2021 making Azercell Telecom the NOC proud partner.

