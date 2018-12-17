Azercell continues to apply innovative methods on customer service in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attaching great importance on customer satisfaction and providing high-quality service to its customers, Azercell LLC, the leading mobile operator of the communication market in Azerbaijan, continues to enhance its dealer and service network. Regardless of the service type, subscribers’ satisfaction and loyalty to company products play a vital role in establishing a more sustainable model of consumer relations. For this particular reason, during its operation, Azercell has been applying innovative methods on customer service in the country.

Every year the company arranges a meeting with the managers of all the dealers and shops to discuss the results of the current year, the quality of the service provided to the subscribers and future perspectives. This year, the event took place in Gabala. The dealers and representatives of Exclusive shops located in Baku and regions joined the event. The discussion was enriched with proposals and recommendations for further improvement of the service quality in 2019. Professional sale manager from Turkey made a presentation for the participants. Remarkably, Azercell Academy organizes workshops for the dealer staff of the company. The International experts from various countries conduct special trainings on customer satisfaction and sale.

Currently, Azercell has 138 dealers in Baku and 168 dealers in regions and 19 Exclusive shops which provide high-quality service to its subscribers.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

