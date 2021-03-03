Azercell obtains yet another award on customer experience management

+ ↺ − 16 px

Next international ISO certificate of Quality Management standard once again displays high quality of customer service rendered by the leading mobile operator

Excelled for its exemplary position in the quality of customer service in our country, Azercell Telecom LLC has received the first certificate of compliance with ISO 10004: 2018: Quality Management / Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement, following the certification review for compliance with the same standard. The quality assessment was conducted by Bureau Veritas Azeri LLC. The audit team was provided detailed information on the process of measuring and monitoring customer satisfaction, including but not limited to, the scope of the process, various methods of measuring customer satisfaction, taking appropriate measures based on the results obtained and the use of information to improve services, and etc.

Aiming to make life easier through modern technologies and business solutions, Azercell is currently offering the various services to its subscribers on all available platforms. The company has repeatedly been awarded international certificates for the level of service provided to customers on social media and the response to inquiries. Even during the strict lockdown applied due to COVID-19 in the country, Azercell Customer Services operated online uninterruptedly, while Mobile Customer Services provided free support to subscribers over 65. Azercell's Kabinetim app was one of the breakthrough in terms of increasing customer satisfaction and handling complaints in a prompt manner.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. So far, the federation has set thousands of standards for goods, services and best practices in the fields of management, technology and business.

It is worth noting that earlier the company obtained the certificates of compliance under ISO 10002:2018 (Quality Management /Customer Satisfaction/ Guidelines for Complaints Handling in Organizations) and ISO 18295: 2017 (Management of Customer Contact Centers) for the quality of customer service.

News.Az