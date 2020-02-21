Azercell reveals results of Transformation Year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Making commitment to prepare Azerbaijan for a new era of connectivity and bringing technological innovations to the country in 2019, Azercell Telecom as choice of more than 4.5 million subscribers, has managed to maintain its leading position in mobile market of Azerbaijan with 49% of market share.

Azercell, the largest taxpayer in the non-oil sector of the country for many years, in 2019 paid 112 million manat and in 23 years overall 1 billion 845 million manat of budget payments, including taxes to the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Last year more than 94 million USD and 1 billion 621 million USD in total was invested by the Company in the development of the telecommunications sector of the country. In 2019, the company spent more than 253,000 USD on social projects. These figures prevailed 19 million USD over the 23 years.

Revealing the endless opportunities of the digital world to its customers via new brand identity of the company introduced in 2019, Azercell promised to change people’s lives fundamentally with the help of modern technology. As a sign of agility and innovative spirit of Azercell that embodies movement and development, creating a link between the past and the future, the new logo represented a new era in the history of the company.

For the first time in the country, a 360-degree 3D projection was presented at an outstanding event held on June 21st at Heydar Aliyev Centre with the participation of government and business entities, public figures and media representatives. About 300 drones presented a spectacular show for the audience, creating an image of the Azerbaijani flag and map, the previous and the new logo of Azercell in the sky.

Within the "Digital World in the Regions" project, Azercell Telecom traveled to 26 different regions, organizing educational and entertaining competitive programs for citizens to better inform the about new technological opportunities.

Azercell made a dramatic change in 4G technologies network across the regions of the country by late 2018 increasing its geographic coverage by 366% and achieved 120% growth in the coverage of population. Overall, 1617 new base stations had been installed by the company, including 1217 of them operating on 4G network.

Network quality expansion also led to growth in consumption: the volume of Internet traffic transmitted through Azercell network increased by 304%.

European independent benchmarking test conducted by “Systemics” in Azerbaijan confirmed that Azercell is superior to all mobile operators in the country due to data transfer speed, information upload period and quality parameters of downloaded video materials within the framework of 4G technologies provided by the company in all regions of the country.

As one of the most important steps towards the digitalization of the society Azercell has launched the first 5G pilot network in the country and South Caucasian region a few months ago. Azercell was the first and fastest to test the 5G network, and also carrying out its technical update, thereby becoming on a par with the most advanced mobile operators in the world.

With the ability of downloading and uploading data up to 1.1 Gbit per second, the 5G network is available for customers for free at Fountain Square and on part of Nizami Street.

To accelerate the development of 5G, Azercell has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the start of a strategic partnership with Ericsson within this year's Bakutel Telecommunications Exhibition.

Aiming to provide immaculate customer service, overall the company served about 6 million customers in 2019. More than 4 million 558 thousand customers had been served by Baku and Ganja call centers, over 1 million 48 thousand people – by front desk offices, more than 106 thousand customers – over the online chat through the official website of Azercell and over 58 thousand people – through the Social media channels.

Last year, Azercell presented an affordable internet service for its customers traveling abroad. Monthly and Daily Roaming Internet Packages made Internet more accessible and convenient for every Azercell customer outside the country.

Creating comfortable communication options with their friends and relatives, Azercell provided Monthly Internet packages with free access to WhatsApp for subscribers. Combining both on-net and off-net minutes, internet packages and unlimited chatting within, the new diversified “Serbest” tariff packs gained huge popularity among the customers.

Azercell has also introduced “My Cabinet” personal page with an updated features and modern design. In addition, the connection of numbers to simple physical sim packages was completely eliminated, and the sale of the numbers was realized through a centralized online database www.azercellim.com.

Due to the growing demand for digital services through smartphones, during the last year Azercell has combined ivi, Zvuk, Azercell Kids and Bookmate mobile applications under Azercell + services for entertainment and efficient use.

At the same time, Azercell has made a significant contribution to the development of large/medium and small businesses in our country by launching “My Business Social” packs, making daily correspondence more convenient for the corporate subscribers.

As the result of various updates and affordable rates offered by Azercell, currently 58.6% of operator’s total subscriber base constitute smartphone users.

Reflecting digitalization in its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy as well, Azercell continued its efforts to promote education, youth development, children rights protection, health protection, digital literacy, and cultural heritage. In the framework of the “Digital World in the Regions” summer project, the company representatives visited the frontline - Cocuq Marcanli, boarding schools, orphanages and residents of IDP camps, low-income families, presented them gifts and organized free medical inspections at Azercell Mobile Dental and Mobile Eye Clinics.

Being active in protecting children and children's rights, Azercell pays distinct attention to children safety in virtual world. Last year the Company organized special trainings for students, parents and teachers in educational institutions on "Internet Security and Digital Citizenship".

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Azercell actively participated in projects organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies on issues such as cyber security literacy and information security culture, information process protection and safe internet use. In 2019, 588 students, 78 teachers and 76 parents benefited from the trainings on cyber security. As of the beginning of the project, 1250 students, 219 parents and 178 teachers in total had attended the trainings.

Operating as of 2010, initiated and supported by Azercell, “Children’s Hotline” service received 3424 within the last year and 33 thousand queries in overall during the 10 years accordingly.

At the 5th Children's Paralympic Games supported It should be noted that operating since 2011, Azercell Mobile Eye Clinic provided free eye examinations to 901 people in Baku and regions over the past year. Serving to homeless children and citizens in need of social care for 10 years, Mobile Dental Clinic provided free 547 checkup and treatments for patients.

At the V Children Paralympian Tournament organized with the support of Azercell, 111 children with disabilities from 8 regions competed for 19 medals in 7 sports.

The Company has also made a major contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture and “2019 – The year of Nasimi” initiative by uploading Imadaddin Nasimi’s literary heritage in 3 languages in the “Bookmate” application in honor of the 650th anniversary of the great poet and philosopher. With the participation of the cultural figures of the country, heads of diplomatic corps operating in the country and representatives of international organizations at the event held by Azercell, Nasimi’s heritage had been featured in different languages.

In order to increase interest in information technology in the country, Azercell performed as the Digital Sponsor of the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics held in 2019 by the Ministry of Transport Communications and High Technologies and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Considering significance of the strong and engaged Human Capital, in 2019 Azercell has invested over 973 000 USD to development of its epmloyees. Moreover, 67 students from various institutions have attended Student Programs initiated by Azercell during 2019, while 161 in-house and external training sessions were conducted by Azercell Academy.

It is quite natural that the Company's innovative activity in various areas earned prestigious awards to Azercell in 2019, which attracted the attention of both local and international organizations. Azercell won the high-status US business award “Stevie” in the nominations of “The Telecommunications Company of the Year”.

The new brand identity presented by Azercell was selected as the Innovative Event of the Year and the Company was awarded the “Azerbaijan Innovation Award”. Azercell Telecom has also won people’s choice award in nomination of the “Best Mobile Operator of the Year” by Day.az Media Portal.

Aiming to make the digital world more accessible for its customers, Azercell will continue to implement the latest technological solutions and innovative projects in the country.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, over 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

