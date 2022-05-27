Azercell sponsors “TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan” Aerospace and Technology Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Digital Life Studio” of the leading operator offers its visitors entertaining program and plenty of prizes

The "TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan" Aerospace and Technology Festival is jointly organized by Turkish Technological Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey. “Azercell Telecom” LLC is the general sponsor and the exhibitor of this grand event held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The leading mobile operator presents its services, products and innovations designed to entertain and acquaint visitors with the latest trends in the technological world. Thus, with this concept, Azercell is staying true to its strategic purpose "Easing connectivity, empowering lives" at "TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan" Aerospace and Technology Festival. “Digital Life Studio” of Azercell has given a special place to “Smart City” concept, e-reading, entertainment and art solutions to reflect the role of the internet in various spheres of life. Furthermore, the “Azercell Life and Azercell Academy” corners at the company's stand are meant to raise awareness of the young visitors about the educational programs that enable them to develop.

"TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan" is an exhibition of digital products and services, various competitions and entertainment programs in the field of technology. Exhibition stands of public and private institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey demonstrate prototypes of the winners of the international technological tournaments that have been qualified for the finals. Held annually since 2018 in Turkey, the largest aviation, aerospace, and tech festival is primarily aimed to create more opportunities for young people, students, schoolchildren, startups, and entrepreneurs, as well as reveal their knowledge and skills in this area.

News.Az