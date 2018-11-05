Azercell’s next Exclusive in Gazakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new shop of the company which is always focused on an assurance of customer convenience is located at 1A Firuddin Shamoyev Street in Gazakh. The store is provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment and organized in a new concept. Here, the customers can execute most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company, make payments for phone calls and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Deputy Head of Gazakh district Executive Tahir Musayev also attended the opening ceremony, he sincerely congratulated residents and shop staff on the occasion of the launch of the new store.

As in other exclusive shops, Azercell has announced a special campaign on the occasion of the opening of the new shop in Gazakh. Thus, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the new Exclusive Shop within a week starting from November 2nd will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Str.), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Ave.), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.), Barda (at 8 Ismat Gayibov Str.), Ganja (at 149 Haydar Aliyev Ave.), Beylagan (at 265 Sardar Imraliyev Str.) and Agjabadi (at 68 U. Hajibeyli Ave.).

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

