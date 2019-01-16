Azercell’s service center with new concept now in Baku International Terminal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prioritizing customer satisfaction and convenience, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of telecom market in Azerbaijan, has introduced a service center with the

Starting from January 15th, the customers may benefit from all Azercell services, carry out any operation on their numbers and get detailed information about tariffs and campaigns offered by the company. In addition, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the center within 7 days will get a bonus of AZN 150.

Notably, Azercell has a wide network of customer services across the country. It currently has 8 customer service centers, 29 Azercell Express offices operating based on “one-stop shop” concept and 4 service centers with the new approach. In addition, Azercell’s service network includes 20 Exclusive Shops and service points in 3 Asan Centers.

The company launched 16 new Exclusive Shops in Baku and regions in 2018. Azercell has always stood out for its innovative initiatives in the sphere of customer services. The company established first Call Center operating on 24/7 basis in 1998 and first Regional Call Center in Ganja city in 2009. Azercell received numerous awards in the field of customer satisfaction for providing not only face-to-face service, but also online services to its subscribers.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az