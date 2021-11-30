Azercosmos exports services worth $39 million to 41 countries in January-October 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $39 million to 41 countries in January-October of this year, according to the November edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azercosmos` revenues from the export of services for the reported term made up 91% of its total revenues, the company said.

The company delivered satellite and telecom services worth $6.7 million to 33 countries during October of this year.

News.Az

News.Az