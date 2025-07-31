Yandex metrika counter

Azercosmos generates $8.5 million in service exports to 41 countries in first half of 2025

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, exported satellite and telecommunications services worth $8.5 million to 41 countries during the first half of 2025.

Export revenues accounted for 65% of Azercosmos’ total income during this period, highlighting the agency’s growing role in the international space and telecom market, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In June alone, Azercosmos provided services worth $1.5 million to 34 countries, continuing its steady global expansion.


