Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields produced over 625 million tons of oil so far

Since its commissioning till 1 November 2023, more than 625.7 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz, the Ministry of Energy told News.az.

According to the ministry, 581.9 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 43.8 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 November 2023, more than 623.7 million tons were exported.

Azerbaijan produced 25.3 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January - October 2023. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 15 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 3.6 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.2 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 6.5 million tons (including condensate).

The volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 21 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 18.5 million tons, SOCAR for 2.5 million tons.

During January - October 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 5.5 million tons.

