Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produces 215 million barrels of oil in 2017

Total Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) production for the year was on average 588,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 215 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (51,000 b/d), Central Azeri (137,000 b/d), West Azeri (124,000 b/d), East Azeri (82,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (117,000 b/d) and West Chirag (77,000 b/d) platforms, according to BP.

At the end of the year, 115 oil wells were producing, while 54 wells were used for gas and water injection. ACG completed 17 oil producer and 3 water injector wells in 2017, AzerTag reports.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Statoil (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

