AzInTelecom starts cooperation with Turkish company DNS Sense

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has begun cooperation with DNS Sense, one of Turkey's leading companies in the field of cybersecurity, in order to expand the scope of its information security services, News.az reports.

Within the framework of cooperation, it is planned to implement measures to stimulate the sale and use of digital products owned by DNS Sense and used in the management of system operations of AzInTelecom LLC in Azerbaijan.

It is worth noting that these products implement cloud-based DNS layer protection that provides active security. It also serves as a powerful and effective first layer of defense against phishing, DNS spoofing, DNS tunneling, DNS-based bot activities, and homoglyph domain names.

The service allows the corporation to monitor, manage and report the total network traffic from a single screen. It also performs advanced DNS analysis to detect an infected device. It reports malicious internet traffic regardless of network size. This, in turn, creates an opportunity to tighten the security policy of the network.

It should be noted that customers of AzInTelecom LLC, the information resources of which are trusted by a number of large companies and government agencies of the country, can use information security audit, consulting and cyber security services.

