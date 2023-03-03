Aziz Alekberli: 237 villages belonging to Western Azerbaijan already registered

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, 237 villages belonging to Western Azerbaijan have been registered, and documents of about 20,000 people have been collected, Aziz Alekberli, MP and Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking during public hearings on the topic “Overcoming mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan”, organized by the parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, News.Az reports.

Alekberli noted that the Community he leads aims to convey to the international community all the realities about Western Azerbaijan.

The chairman also said that the Western Azerbaijan Community addressed a letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel and the EU mission in Armenia.

