AZN 10 mln. to be allocated on XXXII Summer Olympic Games

AZN 10 mln. from the state budget of next year will be allocated on the preparation and participation in the XXXII Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan in 2020, according to the draft state budget for 2020, presented by the Ministry of Finance, APA reports.

According to the draft, it is envisaged AZN 0,7 mln. for participation costs at XVI Summer Paralympic Games and AZN 0,8 mln. for the participation of athletes with physical and mental disabilities.

News.Az