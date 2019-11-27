AZN 3,9 mln allocated for major overhaul of automobile roads in Khirdalan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order regarding measures to a major overhaul of roads in Khirdalan city, APA reports.

According to the Order, AZN 3,9 mln. has been allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan that envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2019, to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the overhaul of roads with a total length of 5.1 kilometers in the city of Khirdalan.

The Ministry of Finance is charged with securing the necessary funding.

