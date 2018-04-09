Yandex metrika counter

AZN 3mln allocated to Youth Foundation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures in support of the Youth Foundation, APA reports.

AZN 3 million has been allocated from the presidential reserve fund of the state budget to the Youth Foundation in order to fund projects aimed at education, employment and innovative activities of youth, international cooperation, effective leisure time, and stimulating active youth.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the relevant amount.

