AZN 5,03 mln allocated for construction of new complex for Dilbaz horse ranch in Agstafa region of Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order about measures regarding the construction of a new complex for Dilbaz horse ranch in the Agstafa region of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the order, for the purpose of construction of new complex for Dilbaz horse ranch in Agstafa region of Azerbaijan, AZN 5,030,000 (five million thirty thousand) from the amount stipulated in sub-clause 1.12.23 of the document entitled as “Distribution of the resources envisaged for state fixed capital investments (investment expenditures) for other projects in state budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2019” approved by Order #890 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated January 15, 2019, have been allocated to Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Republic.

News.Az

