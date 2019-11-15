AZN 6 mln allocated for elimination consequences of earthquake in Shamakhi and Aghsu regions of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on additional measures in connection with the continuation of work to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster in the Agsu district, APA reports citing the Presidential press-service.

According to the order, in order to eliminate the damage caused to residential buildings in the Agsu district as a result of the earthquake, 3 million manats allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget for 2019 to the repair of these houses.

At the same time, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on additional measures in connection with the continuation of work to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster in the Shamakhi district.

According to the order, in order to eliminate the damage caused to residential buildings in the Shamakhi district as a result of the earthquake, 3 million manats allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget for 2019 to the repair of these houses.

