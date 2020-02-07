AZN 8.9 million allocated for road construction in Azerbaijan's Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order about the additional measures related to the improvement of road and transport infrastructure of Gabala region, APA reports.

According to the order, AZN 8.9 million (eight million nine hundred thousand) have been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the proceeds envisaged for construction and rehabilitation of the automobile roads in the framework of distribution of the state fixed capital investment (investment expenditures) from the state budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2020 in order to complete construction of new bridge over Bum river at the 2nd km section of Bum–Tikanli–Abrikh automobile road separating 11 residential settlements with population of twenty thousand people from the region’s central town and other residential settlements and rehabilitation of the automobile road of 2 kilometers long leading to Bum settlement.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan Republic should ensure financing in the amount shown in the 1st part of this Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic should solve the issues arising from this Order.

