AZN 9 mln. allocated for reconstruction of roads, water supply and sewer systems in Khazar district

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures regarding the continuation of the works in the area of reconstruction of automobile roads, as well as water supply and sewer systems in the territory of Khazar district of Baku City, APA reports.

According to the order, in order to implement new infrastructure projects on the territory of Bina, Buzovna, Gala, Mardakan, Shaghan, Shuvalan and Turkan settlements of Khazar district of Baku City a total of AZN 6.0 (six) million including initially AZN 3.0 (three) million for reconstruction of automobile roads to State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, and initially AZN 3.0 (three) million for reconstruction of water supply and sewer systems to “Azersu” Open Joint-Stock Company have been allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan Republic envisaged in the state budget for 2019.

