Badamli launches new production area

"Gemigaya Mineral Waters" LLC which is engaged in the packaging and sale of almonds of natural mineral water, builds a new production area in the Badamli settlement of Shahbuz district.

Hunbat Gahramanov. the director of the company said that: “As a result of enlightenment in society in the recent years, buyers in domestic market prefer mineral waters, especially Badamli. This situation, naturally, caused a substantial increase in the demand for mineral waters. It has been decided to install a new and larger production area to meet the growing demand of "Gemigaya Mineral Waters" LLC. New factory will cover nearly one hectare. As well as in the field of packaging currently operating, the French branded Sidel packaging equipment will also be used at the new factory. Production capacity will be significantly increased by about 3 times, while number of workers will also be increased. The tendency in foreign market is changing positively. The growing tourism potential of our country also contributes to our work. So that many tourists coming to our country like to drink the Badamli water. Sometimes you can find business people among these tourists. They offer us cooperation to sell Badamli water in their own countries. Thus, our export opportunities are expanding. At present we export Badamli water to countries such as Russia, China, UAE and Iraq. Year after year, our exports gets higher. Given all these factors, we believe that our new production facility, which is supposed to start operating at the end of this year, will accelerate our business.

We would like to inform you that Badamli water is the first water brand in Azerbaijan. It has been one of the most consumed and famous waters in the Soviet Union since 1947. In 2009, the old production areas were replaced by new technology-based factories. The new bigger production area is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019 or early 2020.”

